OKB (OKB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.55 Million

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One OKB token can now be bought for approximately $43.40 or 0.00157667 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $10.70 billion and approximately $2.55 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKB has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OKB Profile

OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB is the utility token of the OKX ecosystem, a prominent global cryptocurrency exchange. OKB offers its holders benefits like trading fee discounts and exclusive access within the ecosystem. OKB is integral to the OKX ecosystem, used for availing discounts, earning passive income, and participating in token sales. Created by Mingxing “Star” Xu, the founder of OKX and CEO of OKCoin.com, OKB is part of a Buy-Back & Burn program initiated in 2019 to maintain its value, reducing the original total supply of 300 million tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

