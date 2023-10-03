ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Now Covered by Analysts at Pickering Energy Partners

Analysts at Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OKE. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. ONEOK has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $71.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $719,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 253,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

