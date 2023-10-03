OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $10.55 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OPAL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.65.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.53. OPAL Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that OPAL Fuels will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the second quarter worth about $9,514,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 52.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 943,941 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 166,354.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 237,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the first quarter worth about $865,000. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

