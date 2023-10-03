Oppenheimer Boosts Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Price Target to $18.00

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Target Hospitality Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TH stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.60 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target Hospitality news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 7,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,009.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Target Hospitality news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 7,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,009.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $34,500.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,009 shares of company stock worth $1,202,388. 68.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after buying an additional 483,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Target Hospitality by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,292,000 after acquiring an additional 149,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 22,182 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 50.0% in the second quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 843,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 190,050 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

