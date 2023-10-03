OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OptimumBank
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.