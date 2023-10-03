Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Cap of $4.54 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $12,785.11 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,939,619 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

