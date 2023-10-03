Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of several other reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

NASDAQ PACB opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.72. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.12 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,753,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after buying an additional 2,061,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,945,000 after buying an additional 621,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,499,000 after buying an additional 90,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after buying an additional 675,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.