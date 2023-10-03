Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $19.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Paramount Global traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 5388885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PARA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $63,624,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,584,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Paramount Global by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,697,000 after buying an additional 2,579,501 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,722,000 after buying an additional 2,512,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.