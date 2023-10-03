Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2023

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $19.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Paramount Global traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 5388885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PARA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $63,624,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,584,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Paramount Global by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,697,000 after buying an additional 2,579,501 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,722,000 after buying an additional 2,512,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.