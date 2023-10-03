Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Paramount Resources Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of POU stock opened at C$30.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.64. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$25.05 and a 1 year high of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of C$374.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 4.230137 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total transaction of C$321,910.00. Company insiders own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

POU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

