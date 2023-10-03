Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Position Reduced by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 349.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 27,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $60,726.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,459.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,346 shares of company stock worth $313,161. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PRTK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,764,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,253. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $127.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.15 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRTK

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.