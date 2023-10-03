Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $436.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $385.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $244.28 and a 52-week high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total value of $1,631,145.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

