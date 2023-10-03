PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,107,998. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $95.57.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

