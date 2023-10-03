PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. UBS Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

NYSE PBF opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.33%.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,640.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in PBF Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in PBF Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

