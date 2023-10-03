Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.05% of Pembina Pipeline worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. SL Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.6% in the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,481.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 40.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PBA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 263,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,026. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

