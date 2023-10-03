Perkins Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BioLife Solutions worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 67.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 714.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,109. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $39.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,414.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 58,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $771,738.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,630,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,716,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,414.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $327,608 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

