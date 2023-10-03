Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of MDxHealth worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in MDxHealth in the first quarter valued at $545,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDxHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $1,873,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in MDxHealth in the first quarter valued at $1,944,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MDxHealth Trading Down 12.5 %
Shares of MDXH stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,512. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. MDxHealth SA has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $60.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.
MDxHealth Profile
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.
