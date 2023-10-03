Perkins Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Perficient by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Perficient Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.00. 17,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,780. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.90. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.54 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Perficient had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $231.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.