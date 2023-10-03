Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,417 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,282,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,417 shares during the period. FlexShopper accounts for approximately 1.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of FlexShopper worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the first quarter valued at $37,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 204.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShopper by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 100,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

FlexShopper Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FPAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,792. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. FlexShopper, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.36 million. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 217.90%. Analysts forecast that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on FlexShopper from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FPAY

FlexShopper Company Profile

(Free Report)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.