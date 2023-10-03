Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,417 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,282,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,417 shares during the period. FlexShopper accounts for approximately 1.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of FlexShopper worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the first quarter valued at $37,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 204.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShopper by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 100,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.
FlexShopper Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FPAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,792. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. FlexShopper, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $2.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on FlexShopper from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.
FlexShopper Company Profile
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
