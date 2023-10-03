Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Veracyte comprises about 2.7% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Veracyte worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $73,000.

In other news, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.61. 97,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,572. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.35. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $90.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

