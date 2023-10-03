Perkins Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 2.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.48.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.69. 21,554,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,014,750. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,016.99, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

