Perkins Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 121.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 186,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Collin Smyser purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.69 per share, with a total value of $86,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Collin Smyser acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.69 per share, with a total value of $86,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $1,904,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,704.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 58,965 shares of company stock worth $2,041,654. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

