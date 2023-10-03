PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.20.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

