Pflug Koory LLC Sells 247 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,911,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032,763. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.