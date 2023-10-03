Philcoin (PHL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,988.52

Philcoin (PHL) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and $2,988.52 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Philcoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

