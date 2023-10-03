Pickering Energy Partners Begins Coverage on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ET. Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

ET traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,752,999. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.65. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $14.09.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 64,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $839,520,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Energy Transfer by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Energy Transfer by 323.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,752,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

