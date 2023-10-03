Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.33

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 73586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.48). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $143.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.20 million. Research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 81.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 625,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 53,189 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 90.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 837.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 42,272.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

