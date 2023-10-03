Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,930,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,424 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pinterest by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670,073 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,682 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $274,310.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $274,310.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,191 shares of company stock worth $13,335,279 over the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Price Performance

Pinterest stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,288,299. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

