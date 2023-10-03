POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.33

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 16841290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on POINT Biopharma Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 10.51.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter worth $355,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

