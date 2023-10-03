Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PBPB opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $221.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 131.76% and a net margin of 2.60%. Research analysts predict that Potbelly will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 234.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Potbelly by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 279,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Potbelly by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 243,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 656.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 178,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 404.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 173,326 shares in the last quarter. 63.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

