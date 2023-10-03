Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Powell Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $83.03 on Friday. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $984.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $192.37 million during the quarter.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

In other news, insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $974,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 55.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

