PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Has $21.80 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 17.7% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.8 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $361.26 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.77.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

