Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Premier Foods Price Performance
PFD stock opened at GBX 117.40 ($1.42) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 125.03. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 91.04 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 139 ($1.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,176.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About Premier Foods
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Foods
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.