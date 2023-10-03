Presilium Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 70,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $4.23 on Tuesday, hitting $388.44. 1,843,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,925. The firm has a market cap of $310.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

