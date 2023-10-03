Presilium Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.2% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.01. The stock had a trading volume of 71,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,092. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.51 and a twelve month high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

