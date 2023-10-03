Presilium Private Wealth LLC Has $253,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 306,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,493. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

