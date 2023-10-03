Presilium Private Wealth LLC Has $881,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,979 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 0.3% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 0.7 %

NKE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,199,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.07 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.60.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.