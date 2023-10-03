Presilium Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

VSS stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 33,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,530. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average of $110.23. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

