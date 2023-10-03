Presilium Private Wealth LLC Invests $655,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $265.01. 186,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,434. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $286.96. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.22.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

