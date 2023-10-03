Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2023

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSETGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1261 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Principal Quality ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PSET opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94. Principal Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $58.16.

Institutional Trading of Principal Quality ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSET. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,906,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 36,340.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal Quality ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

