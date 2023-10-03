Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Declares $0.37 Dividend

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Principal Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PY stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. Principal Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Principal Value ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $504,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period.

About Principal Value ETF

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

