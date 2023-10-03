Private Ocean LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 153.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $325.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.21. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.60 and a 52 week high of $358.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.