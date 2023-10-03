Private Ocean LLC Acquires 994 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.00.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $257.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $231.71 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.47.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

