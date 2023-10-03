Private Ocean LLC Acquires New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,930 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average is $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.