Private Ocean LLC Acquires Shares of 359 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 359 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE PXD opened at $224.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.90 and its 200-day moving average is $217.07. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PXD. Raymond James cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

