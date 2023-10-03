Private Ocean LLC Acquires Shares of 369 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.64.

IQVIA stock opened at $193.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.44 and a 200-day moving average of $207.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

