Private Ocean LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after acquiring an additional 117,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after buying an additional 25,171 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,912,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,662. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

