Private Ocean LLC Buys 2,316 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 915.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

