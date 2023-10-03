Private Ocean LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,759,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524,601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,966,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,238,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,093,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,768,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after purchasing an additional 258,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,891,000 after purchasing an additional 646,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

