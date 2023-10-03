Private Ocean LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 137,800 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

