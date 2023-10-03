Private Ocean LLC Buys New Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $252.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.69 and a 200-day moving average of $248.77. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.